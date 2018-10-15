Birthday Horoscope 10/15

"You are a determined and responsible person with a good head on your shoulders and a great attachment to the place (and the people) you call “home”. You possess charm and your personal popularity helps you in life–although not as much as your own strength of mind. Partnership is important to you, and you value your personal relationships more than most people. Love makes your world go round! Your imagination knows no bounds. You are a great storyteller, your intuition generally serves you well, and you dream big dreams. Famous people born today: Penny Marshall, Lee Iacocca, Emeril Lagasse, Mario Puzo, Sarah Ferguson."

