Birthday Horoscope 10/11

"This year is all about friends, hopes, wishes, and charm. You can charm the socks off almost everybody you meet. You conduct yourself with natural authority and think and speak well. Look forward to being able to improve your cash flow in November. Relatives and friends may want you to go more places and spend more in January. You can decide what's worth doing. Be confident and resist feeling insecure in February. You may doubt your luck in June, but don't change any plans. Have a charmed rest of the year and see some wishes come true!"

Today's celebrity birthdays are Cardi B, & Luke Perry

