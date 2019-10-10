Birthday Horoscope 10/10

"You possess the charm, sense of balance, and intelligence of Libra, but you are more confrontational and outgoing than others born under the sign of the Balance. You seek to forge an identity that is unique and distinctive. You have excellent organizational skills and you have the ability to lay down solid, practical plans. You have an unusual and charming voice or manner of speech, and you take special pleasure and delight in surprising, or even shocking, others. With your playful and friendly manner, it might surprise people to know that you are actually quite ambitious. Famous people born today: David Lee Roth, Tanya Tucker, James Clavell, Helen Hayes, Ed Wood, Alexander Rhodes, Aimee Teegarden."

