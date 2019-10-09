Birthday Horoscope 10/09

LIBRA

October 9, 2019
Genesis Robles
Features
The Genesis Vibe

"You are a study in contradictions. Although compassionate, humanitarian, and egalitarian at least in theory, you can also be domineering when the mood strikes you. Your moods and behavior swings can be frustrating for others (and for yourself!) at times, but they also help fuel your powerful creativity. You love to debate and you have a way with words. You are not tolerant of narrow-minded thinking. You possess considerable strength of character, and partnership is extremely important to you. You live by your own truth and you are responsible. Famous people born today: John Lennon, Sean Lennon, John Entwistle."

https://cafeastrology.com/birthday/october9-2019.html

The Genesis Vibe

