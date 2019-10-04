Birthday Horoscope 10/04

LIBRA

October 4, 2019
Genesis Robles
Categories: 
Features
The Genesis Vibe

"Overall a responsible and practical person, you are not, however, a stick in the mud. Your interests are many and varied, and you are skilled at presenting your ideas to others in a unique way. You are both an interesting and interested person, always learning, ever curious, but also rather stubborn when it comes to your ideas and opinions. Under pressure, you might feel the need to make up stories, as your reputation is important to you, and you instinctively fear misrepresentation. Your slow yet steady approach to achieving your goals assures your success, even if it doesn’t come early. Your ideas are ahead of their time, and others tend to respect your advice. Famous people born today: Charlton Heston, Jackie Collins, Anne Rice, Susan Sarandon, Alicia Silverstone, Rachael Leigh Cook, Buster Keaton."

Tags: 
The Genesis Vibe

Recent Podcast Audio
Dirt Report: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Split Is For Real WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: 'Writing On The Wall' Was Originally Just Cardi's WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Is 50 Cent Producing a Tekashi 6ix9ine Movie? WZMXFM: On-Demand
The The Ish You Missed: Tyler Perry Gets Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Shaq Drops Diss Track On Damian Lillard WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Shots Fired At Drake's Chicago Store WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes