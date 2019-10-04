Birthday Horoscope 10/04

"Overall a responsible and practical person, you are not, however, a stick in the mud. Your interests are many and varied, and you are skilled at presenting your ideas to others in a unique way. You are both an interesting and interested person, always learning, ever curious, but also rather stubborn when it comes to your ideas and opinions. Under pressure, you might feel the need to make up stories, as your reputation is important to you, and you instinctively fear misrepresentation. Your slow yet steady approach to achieving your goals assures your success, even if it doesn’t come early. Your ideas are ahead of their time, and others tend to respect your advice. Famous people born today: Charlton Heston, Jackie Collins, Anne Rice, Susan Sarandon, Alicia Silverstone, Rachael Leigh Cook, Buster Keaton."