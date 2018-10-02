Birthday Horoscope 10/02

"You may find you have extra energy and extra smarts to make the most of things. You can solve many of last year's problems. Be especially practical and effective in November and December. You may have doubts about a friend (or friend of a friend) in January, but there's no reason to get defensive. A pleasant dream could come true in February. In March, be safe rather than accident prone. The busiest month with the most people could be May. This could happen again in August. Take care of yourself and expect popularity, fun, and progress this year!"

