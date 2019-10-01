Birthday Horoscope 10/01

"You are a success-oriented, charming, and personally powerful individual. You are at your best when you are in control, your own boss, or working on your own. However, you get along with others and have the necessary “people skills” to do so, although occasionally your impatience comes through! You are proud and not always willing to ask for help. You are willing to work hard for what you want, and you generally appear to be confident. You have a good head for business, and you are also quick to respond to changes. Famous people born today: Annie Besant, Walter Matthau, Jimmy Carter, Julie Andrews, Mark McGwire, Vladimir Horowitz."

