Birthday Horoscope 09/28

"Many small surprises await you, as well as a few big ones. Your focus might be on the daily routine, but that doesn't mean it will be a boring year. You might be able to increase your income in November. Consider it, but be patient and shrewd and make your own decisions. A shakeup among friends or family in January could be distracting, but don't take responsibility for something you have no power to change. Be compassionate but stay levelheaded. A surprise at work will come and go in March. Stay calm. Be extra lucky, happy, and smart from June until the end of the year."

