Birthday Horoscope 09/27

"You are charismatic, passionate, and a born leader, albeit a quiet one. Somewhat mysterious, you are sometimes difficult to get to know. However, most sense your sincerity, kindness, and soft heart. Petty selfishness is generally beneath you. You are success-oriented and will work hard for every dollar you earn. It is relatively easy for you to mix business and pleasure. You are at once logical and intuitive, but as you mature, you learn to trust your intuition most, after much trial and error, as it seems to serve you better. Famous people born today: Cheryl Tiegs, Avril Lavigne, Samuel Adams, Lil Wayne, Meat Loaf, Shaun Cassidy, Gwyneth Paltrow"

