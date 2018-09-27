Birthday Horoscope 09/27

"It's a tenderhearted year when every lost kitten calls your name. Be practical as well as compassionate. Being practical is key because extreme generosity and assistance will only cause problems for everyone. For example, someone could request money in November. Be prudent and decide with your head as well as your heart about what, how much, or even if. You're unable to be selfish or cruel - quite the opposite. A partner could get unreasonable in March. You can weather this if you choose. A bounty of good luck finds you in June. Be good to yourself all year!"

https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthd...

#TheGenesisVibe