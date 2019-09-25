Birthday Horoscope 09/25

"Be prepared to shine in public and to be expected to put on a good show for people. You might be amazed at the things they ask you and would like to see you do. You don't need to put on a performance, but just be yourself to thrill everyone, or the right one at the right time. November and December may present opportunities to spend time with people who will remember and be allies at work in June and July. Be creative and patient with your dreams in February and March. Your energy and sheer vivacity will charm everyone all year long!"

https://www.horoscope.com/birthday-horoscope.aspx

#thegenesisvibe



