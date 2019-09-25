Birthday Horoscope 09/25

LIBRA

September 25, 2019
Genesis Robles
Categories: 
Features
The Genesis Vibe

"Be prepared to shine in public and to be expected to put on a good show for people. You might be amazed at the things they ask you and would like to see you do. You don't need to put on a performance, but just be yourself to thrill everyone, or the right one at the right time. November and December may present opportunities to spend time with people who will remember and be allies at work in June and July. Be creative and patient with your dreams in February and March. Your energy and sheer vivacity will charm everyone all year long!"

https://www.horoscope.com/birthday-horoscope.aspx

#thegenesisvibe


 

Tags: 
The Genesis Vibe

Recent Podcast Audio
Dirt Report: Snapchat To Drop Tekashi 6ix9ine Docuseries WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Antonio Brown Deposed For Allegedly Trashing Condo WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: 8th Grader Gets Ultimate Punishment WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Antonio Brown Returns To School WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Kevin Hart's Friends In Crash Lawyer Up WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Tekashi 6ix9ine Back on the Stand For Day 3 of Testimony WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes