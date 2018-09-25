Birthday Horoscope 09/25

"Look forward to a clever, thoughtful year being creative with your favorite people. If you're artistic, that makes you an artist. You're also permitted to be a bit less shy and humble. You and your lovely, fun projects can really shine in February. You have the gift of touching people's hearts and knowing what appeals. A partner might be confused and a bit insecure in March, but that won't last. Meet your daily obligations with ease, and maybe see a big festive event or trip in June. You've earned your good luck!"

