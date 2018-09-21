Birthday Horoscope 09/21

"Get a fundamental issue or problem completely settled this year and free up a lot of energy for progress, advancement, and just plain fun. If you've desired to do something or go somewhere with a dear friend or relative, you could get the chance to make it happen in December. Don't let anything or anyone hold you back this year. A passionate hot prospect in March may be fun for a while, but say goodbye if arguing starts. Generosity with friends will please all of you in June and again in August. Have a fantastic year!"

https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthd...

#TheGenesisVibe