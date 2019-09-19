Birthday Horoscope 09/19

"You are insatiably curious, somewhat restless, and a very hard worker. While you are certainly sociable and interested in what makes people tick, you are also a self-starter. Secretly you may feel the job is better done when you do it! Still, you are not egotistical–you simply have come to rely on yourself and few people work as hard and efficiently as you do. Your wit is sharp and your talents are many. You seem to know a little about everything, and your assessment of any given situation is quick and usually accurate. Your ideas are not only interesting, but they’re also often quite marketable! Famous people born today: William Golding, Frances Farmer, Trisha Yearwood, Cass Elliot, Adam West, Jeremy Irons, Twiggy, Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Zegers, Tegan Quinn, Sara Quinn."

