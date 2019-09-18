Birthday Horoscope 09/18

"You are someone who can be “hard to know” because of your fluctuations between sociability and independence–you’re friendly when others have you, and aloof or unavailable at other times. You need time to yourself to refuel. You’re highly intuitive, helpful, and a natural teacher. While worry and self-doubt can be issues in youth, you get better with age! You are at once peace-loving and hard-working. You appreciate the comforts of home and family, but you are also enthusiastic about your work. You cling to your lifestyle and don’t make sweeping changes easily. An overall feeling of stability is important to you. You may be drawn to partners who are emotional and a tad dramatic. Famous people born today: Lance Armstrong, Greta Garbo, Frankie Avalon, James Gandolfini, Robert Blake, Jada Pinkett Smith, James Marsden."

