Birthday Horoscope 09/17

"You’re a very practical person, yet also attuned to spiritual values. You expect a lot from others, but even more from yourself. The tendency to be controlling should be watched, as well as the tendency to be overly controlled, guarded and self-contained. You are very hardworking and have amazing organizational skills. You are also extremely helpful to others and have a unique sense of humor. You could find much success in intellectual pursuits. You dream big dreams, and sometimes are quite discontented with everyday realities. Even so, you can be somewhat skeptical, simply because your mind is highly analytical. Famous people born today: Hank Williams, Anne Bancroft, Elvira, John Ritter, William Carlos Williams, Roddy McDowell, Kyle Chandler."

https://cafeastrology.com/birthday/september17-2019.html

