Birthday Horoscope 09/13

"It's a dreamy year with many hopes, wishes, and surprises. In late October, an older friend or relative may surprise you with some token from the happy past. You might get some unexpected encouragement in November that could improve your income. An unplanned change at home in January might pleasantly surprise you but turn off some hot new romantic prospect. That's life. Your luck turns sharply to the good in June, although you might not recognize or admit it until year's end. Be patient with yourself all year and help the months unfold with unexpected blessings!"

