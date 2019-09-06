Birthday Horoscope 09/06

"You have a love-hate relationship with routine! While you crave the security that comes with it, you also enjoy some level of unpredictability and excitement. You love to keep active and you are energetic, sometimes restless. You have quick reflexes and strong instincts. At your worst, you are impatient, impulsive, and restless to the point of never seeming satisfied. At your best, your imagination is excellent, you have good people skills, and your insatiable curiosity makes you extremely interesting to know, as your ideas are always unusual. Your talents are many and varied. You are exceptionally adaptable. You need a certain sense of freedom of movement in order to be happy, yet you also yearn for stability and security. You are attracted to mentally stimulating and interesting people –those you remain youthful in spirit throughout life. You are romantic and fun to be around in partnership, but you need to know that a relationship furthers your own personal growth in order to stay satisfied. Famous people born today: Jane Addams, Roger Waters, Jane Curtin, Rosie Perez, Idris Elba, Naomie Harris."

