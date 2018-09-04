Birthday Horoscope 09/04

"Some big new goal or destination could be waiting for you. If there's something major that you want or need, lay the groundwork for getting it, perhaps before year's end. Money questions and impatience might lead to a false start in November, but settle down and don't give up. A big change at home in January can help. Unrealistic hopes may slow things down briefly in February, but don't dismay. An old friend or authority figure might coach you on some sticking point, especially in May. It's a bright year full of great promise for some big financial or material gain!"

