Birthday Horoscope 09/03

"You are success-oriented and willing to work hard for what you want. You appear confident, and you are certainly passionate, but you don’t always feel as strong as you look to be. You have a good head for business, and you are also quick to respond to changes. You are known to be hard-working and dedicated to whatever job you choose to do. While you get along with others, generally speaking, it is probably better for you to be in your own business or in a managing and leading position, as you prefer not to feel limited by others and you prefer not to be told what to do. Even so, you have a strong need for security so that whatever you do, you would fare best with a trusted partner or confidante. You reach out to others and love to share your ideas and opinions with others. Yours is a passionate and friendly approach to love. While you are generally quite decisive, in love you are not always as certain. You are attracted to sociable, creative, and sensitive mates. Famous people born today: Alan Ladd, Kitty Carlisle, Garrett Hedlund, Nick Wechsler II, Eileen Brennan."