Birthday Horoscope 08/31

"A new dream may enter your life this year, as well as a new love. Perhaps they'll be the same. Be cheerful and cautiously optimistic all year long and enjoy the many good things that come your way. If money gets tight in October, you'll be more than prepared, so don't fret over this. A minor disagreement with casual friends in November will easily resolve and make those friendships sweeter. Anxieties could rise in February, but a fresh, new love in early March will more than make up for it. Be lucky at work and enjoy a blissful end of year!"

