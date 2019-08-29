Birthday Horoscope 08/29

"You are passionate and ardent, and you work hard towards success in life. A natural leader, your charisma attracts others. You are success-oriented, but your warmth keeps you from becoming hardened or overly practical. You are seeking emotional fulfillment in life, and you enjoy starting new projects that you may not always follow through to completion. Optimistic and straightforward, you don’t readily beat around the bush, and others usually find your manner charming rather than abrupt. You are typically very willing to work for reforms that better people’s quality of living and open people’s minds to progress. You stand by your convictions and humanitarian ideals. Bringing inspiration and uniqueness to whatever work you do, you enjoy making people see things in new ways. You are attracted to busy, hard-working people like yourself. It is relatively easy for you to mix business and pleasure, and you are more than willing to work on relationships. You tend to thrive in partnerships. Famous people born today: Ingrid Bergman, Elliott Gould, Lea Michele, Carla Gugino, Liam Payne, Rebecca De Mornay."

