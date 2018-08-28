Birthday Horoscope 08/28

VIRGO

August 28, 2018
Genesis Robles
The Genesis Vibe

"You give big things and little things equal attention this year and excel at dealing with them all. You know that taking care of yourself is the same as taking care of others. You can be extra wise (if not shrewd) with finances in early November. You may be passionate about a close friendship later in the month. A surprise at home can fulfill a deep desire in January. Someone could upset you in late January, but good things and good luck will come of it all. Think clearly and stay calm. Have a grand year, beneficial in all ways!"

