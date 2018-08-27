Birthday Horoscope 08/27/18

VIRGO

August 27, 2018
Genesis Robles
Categories: 
Features
The Genesis Vibe

"Have a lively, fun year of constant creativity at work and home. Your inner child may be nearer the surface than usual, which means that what normally seems crazy could look plausible and worth a shot. You might feel that money is short in November, but with a little extra attention, you'll have no trouble. Discuss these things easily with a good friend. A big change at home may happen effortlessly in January. Embrace some controversial friends in February. Work will be good and lucrative all year. Enjoy yourself and try a few new things whenever you can!"

https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthd...

#TheGenesisVibe

Tags: 
The Genesis Vibe

Recent Podcast Audio
Dirt Report: Drake and Odell Beckham Jr. Getting Sued For Younes Bendjima Fight? WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Details on Aretha's Memorial Event WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Drake & Odell Beckham Jr. Watched a Younes Bendjma Beatdown? WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Nicki & Future's Tour Canceled WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Post Malone Lands Safely In New York WZMXFM: On-Demand
#TrendingTopics: Madonna Defends Her Tribute to Aretha Franklin WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes