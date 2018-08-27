Birthday Horoscope 08/27/18

"Have a lively, fun year of constant creativity at work and home. Your inner child may be nearer the surface than usual, which means that what normally seems crazy could look plausible and worth a shot. You might feel that money is short in November, but with a little extra attention, you'll have no trouble. Discuss these things easily with a good friend. A big change at home may happen effortlessly in January. Embrace some controversial friends in February. Work will be good and lucrative all year. Enjoy yourself and try a few new things whenever you can!"

