Birthday Horoscope 08/27

"You are emotional and sensitive, sometimes to the point of drama, but the people around you love you for it. In fact, you can achieve the greatest success when you are able to express your creativity and your sense of drama in your line of work. Strong emotions can trip you up at times, but if channeled well, can lead to great success. You can sometimes be a “mother hen,” caring for others and worrying that they’re safe and happy. Loving, passionate, and warm, life would be dull indeed without you! Even so, you can be difficult to know at times, possibly because you wear your feelings on your face, and they are not always indicative of reactions to the company you’re keeping but rather they’re more in line with your thoughts. Misunderstandings can be frequent as a result. You are keenly sensitive, but not only in a self-centered way – you also pick up subtle emotional cues surrounding others, and this may be the reason that you’re so thoughtful. You are a visionary, and you promote love, harmony, and equality. In love, you are attracted to, or you attract, people who are success-oriented, accomplished, and practical. Famous people born today: Martha Raye, Tuesday Weld, Barbara Bach, Aaron Paul, Alexa Vega, Sarah Chalke."

https://cafeastrology.com/birthday/august27-2019.html

