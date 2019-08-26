Birthday Horoscope 08/26

"You have a warm, mischievous, likable, and charismatic personality. Stability and security are extremely important to you, and you can be very practical and realistic. However, you have a dramatic streak and a craving for excitement which keep you moving forward. You have a strong character, but rarely a dominating one. People see you as sincere and humble. While there can be insecurities and worries in your youth, you are positive and growth-oriented, and many of you learn to get past them. You have a strong desire to be a master in whatever work you do, and you can usually succeed, but it typically comes when you let go of the desire and instead focus on working hard and enjoying yourself. Your emotions are powerful and you can be impulsive at times, but if you are able to channel this power into passion and focus, you can move mountains. You love to entertain and make people happy. Partnership is important to you, and you may even feel somewhat lost without it. You seek stability in love, and you have staying power in relationships. Famous people born today: Macaulay Culkin, Mother Theresa, Chris Burke, Dylan O’Brien, Chris Pine, Melissa McCarthy, Amanda Schull."

