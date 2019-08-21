Birthday Horoscope 08/21

"You have a strong desire to make a difference in life – to carve your own identity and style and to be recognized for these things. You seem to know a little about everything, and your assessment of any given situation is quick and usually accurate. Your mind is sharp, and you are an independent and highly creative thinker. Although different, your ideas are accepted by others overall, as people sense your sincerity. Somewhat rebellious, you don’t readily accept labels or restrictions by authority. One of your most valuable traits is your versatility. You bounce back from setbacks, and you learn from them. You may be attracted to people who have an aura of mystery around them, and who tend to have problems to solve. You seek a powerful and even dramatic connection to a partner. Famous people born today: Kenny Rogers, Wilt Chamberlain, Kim Cattrall, Alicia Witt, Hayden Panettiere, Carrie-Anne Moss, Patty McCormack."

https://cafeastrology.com/birthday/august21-2019.html

