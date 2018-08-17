Birthday Horoscope 08/17

"You can improve a zillion little aspects of yourself this year and feel totally relaxed and virtuous about it. Change habits, opinions - even ways of thinking - and live in a fresh, new world. A close friend or relative can help in November. Smile, say thank you, and mean it. Be a dramatic new you in January, if only for a month. Old fantasies vaporize with no regrets in February. A sudden new responsibility will teach you some great new tricks in March and then in July. Have a vibrant year full of breakthroughs large and small!"

