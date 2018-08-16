Birthday Horoscope 08/16

"Your private thoughts and opinions will stay deeply hidden no matter how public a life you lead this year. No prospective lover or new friend wannabe can fool you for an instant. Psychic powers, intuition, and strong people sense are all yours. Don't take them for granted. Be circumspect and don't let on how much you know. Confide in one or two special friends in November, surprise people with a bold gamble in January, and see through someone else's sexual fantasy about you in February. Good career luck and some new private insights are yours. Make this year work for you!"

