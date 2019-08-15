Birthday Horoscope 08/15

"You have cleverness and versatility that allow you to understand just about anything. Yours is a youthful spirit, with a mischievous streak, not only in youth but throughout life! With your intelligence, you see so many possible paths to take that it can be challenging focusing on just one. You share your fun-loving spirit through your sense of humor and unique ideas. You love to solve problems, and you may have marked writing or speaking ability. Your ability to solve problems is next to none. With your need to find wisdom in whatever you do and see, you are inclined to build up a strong personal philosophy. You are quite idealistic about people and about love, so you should watch for expecting too much from a partner. You can be quite sensitive to the mood swings of a partner. Famous people born today: Ben Affleck, Julia Child, Princess Anne, Jennifer Lawrence, Natasha Henstridge, Tess Harper, Joe Jonas."

