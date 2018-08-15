Birthday Horoscope 08/15

"You're wildly creative and clever, but it might be too soon to share this with the world. A few close friends could promote and encourage you in November, but don't quit that day job just yet. January might present a small bump in the road, but you won't be the one causing it. Cruise through some personal fantasies in February, and don't be too hard on yourself. In March you might connect with and help someone who becomes important later. Work should be abundant but not crushing. Have a lucky and creative time all year!"

https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthd...

#TheGenesisVibe