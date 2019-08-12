Birthday Horoscope 08/12

"You have a wonderful sense of humor. A “doer,” you tend to always keep yourself busy. You are one of the most resourceful people around, as you are often assessing usefulness and value of the things around you. You love to play, throughout life, and seem to be looking for ways to entertain yourself at every turn. Even so, you are a hard worker. You are a true pioneer in whatever you do, although you also do your best when you feel secure. As such, although you are a self-starter, the risks you take in life tend to be calculated ones. A true individualist, you also have very high ideals. You have a good sense of opportunities. In love, you are quite brave emotionally. Your emotions tend to be quite up and down, however, when it comes to matters of the heart, and you can surprise partners with great warmth and interest one day, and cool detachment the next. Famous people born today: Pete Sampras, Casey Affleck, Cecil B. De Mille, Mark Knopfler, Pat Metheny, Maggie Lawson, George Soros, Peter Krause, Rebecca Gayheart."

