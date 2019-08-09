Birthday Horoscope 08/09/19

"Although your personality is restless, you are at your best when meeting your responsibilities and filling commitments. Self-esteem plummets otherwise. You are hard-working, likable, dependable, and achievement-oriented. Some of you are overachievers. You might often find yourself in the position of managing and taking care of others. You have a very responsible streak and might stay in difficult situations longer than most as a result – watch for over-committing yourself. Because pride and protectiveness can keep you from sharing your worries and concerns with people closest to you, it can be very important for you to find a confidant so that you can share some of your burdens. Making more time for pleasure is also essential to your success. In close relationships, control or imbalance can be issues but relationships get much better later in life. You are deeply loving and have strong personal magnetism. Famous people born today: Whitney Houston, Gillian Anderson, Melanie Griffith, Audrey Tautou, Anna Kendrick, Eric Bana, Sam Elliott."

