Birthday Horoscope 08/09

"You care so much about getting things right that people may think you're too serious about work. You just have high standards and you value quality and success - all good things. Trusted friends will keep your social scene lively and light, especially in November. Watch for a new love interest in February. With gentleness and realistic expectations, this love could be made to last a long time. Enjoy the affection and shared dreams. Work is a big item, especially in May and June, but life is about more than that. Treasure both friends and co-workers. Have a magnificent year!"

