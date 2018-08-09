Birthday Horoscope 08/09
LEO
August 9, 2018
"You care so much about getting things right that people may think you're too serious about work. You just have high standards and you value quality and success - all good things. Trusted friends will keep your social scene lively and light, especially in November. Watch for a new love interest in February. With gentleness and realistic expectations, this love could be made to last a long time. Enjoy the affection and shared dreams. Work is a big item, especially in May and June, but life is about more than that. Treasure both friends and co-workers. Have a magnificent year!"
