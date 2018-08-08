Birthday Horoscope 08/08

"Work at what you love and you'll get what you need and want this year. You have the power, knowledge, and experience to set in motion some big changes in your career or workplace. Be low-key but persistent and the results will follow. You have established friends among your co-workers, and your superiors respect you. One bold act or decision in January might seem rash, but it could be wildly successful if done with tact and care. Luck at work will be supported with cozy love and many warm friends, especially in February and May. Have a shining year!"

https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthd...

#TheGenesisVibe