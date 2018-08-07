Birthday Horoscope 08/07

LEO

August 7, 2018
Genesis Robles
Features
The Genesis Vibe

"This is your year to shine with a strong, steady light. You might not enjoy all the attention you get, but you'll love that so many people love you and want to be with you. Watch for some energetic older friends to be important in November. You may find a totally new way to be creative and attractive in January. Love is big in February, but keep it sweet and gentle. Some surprising good luck at work could happen in March and then in May. Stick with what's worked in the past and see success. Have a brilliant and solid year!"

