Birthday Horoscope 08/06

"You are gifted creatively, possessing a powerful imagination and a distinctly spiritual side, but also make an excellent business person. Security-conscious and savvy with practical matters, you have a knack for sales and promotion as well as the more factual side of business. You can be exceptionally gracious, diplomatic, and peace-loving. Others easily find the warmth and beauty in you. You love a good debate and solid conversation. Family means the world to you. In love, you easily make sacrifices and you are often drawn to people who are youthful in spirit (sometimes there can be a big age difference), playful, and creative. Famous people born today: Alfred Lord Tennyson, Lucille Ball, Andy Warhol, Robert Mitchum, Catherine Hicks, Vera Farmiga."

https://cafeastrology.com/birthday/august6-2019.html

#thegenesisvibe