Birthday Horoscope 08/06

LEO

August 6, 2018
Genesis Robles
Categories: 
Features
Hot Morning Crew
The Genesis Vibe

"Accomplish a major goal this year, learn some big lessons, and maybe travel to a long-desired destination. Yes, it's a year to make big strides toward a few important things you've pursued for a long time. In October and November you may start working with people who become partners in reaching your goal. Home issues could appear in late November, in a good way. A dream of love may simmer in your heart in February, but it's mostly about charm and the illusion of love. Enjoy the good moments and look back fondly. Have a powerful but sweet time all year!"

https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthd...

#TheGenesisVibe

Tags: 
The Genesis Vibe

Recent Podcast Audio
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kaep's Name In Big Sean Verse Edited Out on Madden Game WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 8/2: A Quincy Jones Documentary Coming WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 8/1: Rich The Kid's Instagram Hacked WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/31: Beyonce Takes Over 'Vogue' WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/30: Kanye West's Dad Diagnosed With Cancer WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/27: Bobby Brown Honors Bobbi Kristina WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes