Birthday Horoscope 08/03

LEO

August 3, 2018
Genesis Robles
Features
The Genesis Vibe

"Other people's needs and desires may seem urgent, but you have needs and desires of your own. Be receptive and sympathetic, but respect your own obligations. You're a strong, responsible person who likes to help others. Just don't let it get out of control this year. Some friends may cause small problems in November, but these same people will be closest and most helpful to you come May and June. You can be emotional and still get a lot of good work done, especially in January and before year's end. Have a wonderfully warm and connected year!"

The Genesis Vibe

