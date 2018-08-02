Birthday Horoscope 08/02

"Castles in the air will look especially good this year. Indulge sometimes, but don't take up permanent residence. The real world needs you, too. Your mental and social powers will be working overtime all year long, especially in late October when you might find yourself becoming the leader among your friends and family. Be confident and gracious. Dreams of love could be overpowering in February. Be kind to your heart, but respect reality, too. A surprising new cause could touch your heart in March. You know what's really important. Some good luck may repeat in May. Let one of your dreams come true!"

