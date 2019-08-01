Birthday Horoscope 08/01

LEO

August 1, 2019
Genesis Robles
Categories: 
Features
Hot Morning Crew
The Genesis Vibe

"You are a natural leader and others quite readily look up to you. You love variety and can be quite indecisive at times, but you are tough and determined when you need to be. While most consider you calm and centered, you do have a tendency to worry, particularly about money and security. Even so, you are generous and you enjoy some of the finer things in life. You can be quite successful in marketing and research, amongst other things. Sometimes sarcastic, you quite easily see through falseness, and you much prefer to surround yourself with people who are authentic and honest. Famous people born today: Yves Saint-Laurent, John Carroll Lynch, Dom DeLuise, Jerry Garcia, Sam Mendes, Demián Bichir, Scarlett Bruns, Jason Momoa, Landry Allbright, Jack O’Connell, Max Carver." 

#thegenesisvibe

https://cafeastrology.com/birthday/august1-2019.html

 

Tags: 
The Genesis Vibe

Recent Podcast Audio
The Ish You Missed: Nav Scores Big at Fortnite World Cup WZMXFM: On-Demand
#TrendingTopics: Diddy Spotted Out Again With Lori Harvey HOT 93.7’s HOT SPOT
Dirt Report: ASAP Rocky Officially Charged With Assault HOT 93.7’s HOT SPOT
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Diddy Seen With Lori Harvey WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Chief Keef Fathers 10th Kid WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: A 'Surviving R. Kelly' Sequel Is Coming WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes