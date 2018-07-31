Birthday Horoscope 07/31

LEO

July 31, 2018
Genesis Robles
"People might want to help you and be your friend this year, but it could be hard to get on the same page. Relax and enjoy the company and confusion. You mean well, and so do they. A surprising, clever group or idea may grab your attention in October, but stay realistic, provide for those little day-to-day needs, and don't worry. Something fateful may enrich your home life in November. You might shock people in January. Make it playful. A fantasy lover could appear in February. Know it's a dream, and enjoy being smart and popular all year!"

