Birthday Horoscope 07/29

"Your manner is unmistakably warm, and you are an emotional, leading, and magnetic person. Creative fields work well for you. You are talented at bringing harmony to the world around you. While for the most part adaptable, you are also determined and quite organized. With loved ones, you might sometimes seem a little controlling, as you often feel you know what’s best for them. However, it’s not about needing to rule the roost. Rather, true care is behind it. You have a very strong sense of responsibility, which can at times lead you to worry a little too much. Famous people born today: Beatrix Potter, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Jim Davis, Sally Struthers, Elizabeth Berkley, Lori Loughlin."

#thegenesisvibe