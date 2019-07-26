Birthday Horoscope 07/26

"You have a lot of interest in, and insight into, people and relationship dynamics. You seem to be at your best in one-on-one situations and could be successful in counseling or psychology fields. You love company, and for some of you, this can lead to rushing into partnerships. You tend to choose a youthful and playful partner, sometimes attracting immature people into your experience. You are very practical and quietly ambitious. Security is extremely important to you, and you may be fearful or resistant to big changes. You are very good at debate and more often than not win arguments! Others are drawn to you as a natural leader. Famous people born today: George Bernard Shaw, Carl Jung, Aldous Huxley, Stanley Kubrick, Jason Robards, Mick Jagger, Sandra Bullock, Kate Beckinsale."

