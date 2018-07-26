Birthday Horoscope 07/26

"This could be a magical, mysterious year with a fated encounter, possibly romantic, close to home. Much that you've taken for granted may reveal itself to be very different or more important than you realized. Be adaptable and pay attention, without getting paranoid, of course! You're mentally very sharp and can size up people and situations, so just be on the lookout for those chance meetings and intriguing encounters. The most mysterious may happen in November. Remember to look beneath the surface, especially in March. You can uncover secrets and be lucky in June. Have a magical year!"

