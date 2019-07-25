Birthday Horoscope 07/25

"You have a wonderful sense of fun and a way with words. Playful, unique, and respectable all at once, you can be well-liked, and more so as you mature, probably because you retain a youthful playfulness throughout life. Even so, there is an element of mystery surrounding you, and others might sense that there is more to you than meets the eye. You do have a developed spiritual side that is not always obvious. Certainly, you are an idealist and prefer to see the best in people, which of course can also lead to some ups and downs or disappointments in your social or love life. Even so, you are not one to become bitter. Famous people born today: Estelle Getty, Matt LeBlanc, Iman, Brad Renfro, James Lafferty, Jack Gilford."

