Birthday Horoscope 07/24

"It's easy to make some serious progress at home. If it's getting organized or getting things more comfortable and more you, it won't take a lot of effort to turn your private turf into that pleasant refuge that you've always wanted away from the nutty public world. It might be a tiny but pivotal change. You'll know when it happens. Work peacefully and diligently out in the world, but you may come into your own when March arrives. You'll have your home, your own preferences and tastes, and your own faithful friends, especially in May and June. Have an empowered year!"

