Birthday Horoscope 07/23

"You can be a ball of fire, working for the good of others even more than for yourself. You have energy for more causes than anyone should take on, so ration yourself and choose what's nearest and dearest. Be more moderate in your behavior in September and October, if only to avoid scaring away someone you didn't even know you loved. Take good care of your health and see another burst of energy in March and April. Who knows? You may suddenly yearn to travel. Regardless, June will find you with friends and enjoying the good life!"

