Birthday Horoscope 07/17

"You are versatile and are clever enough to wrap your brain around virtually anything you want to understand. You are an odd mix of progressive and traditional, as you can certainly identify injustices and root for the underdog, but you can be very stubborn in your own ways of thinking, balking at change just for the sake of change. You are extraordinarily intelligent and a very interesting conversationalist. You see things through. Famous people born today: Phyllis Diller, Art Linkletter, Donald Sutherland, David Hasselhoff, Camilla Parker Bowles, James Cagney."

https://cafeastrology.com/birthday/july17-2019.html

#TheGenesisVibe