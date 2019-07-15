Birthday Horoscope 07/15

CANCER

July 15, 2019
Genesis Robles
Features
"You are a very capable person with intense personal magnetism and a great love of home and family. You are detail-oriented and have a hard time letting something rest until you’re satisfied it’s complete and accurate. Others may not always know it, but you are very sensitive and often think about your childhood and how it affects you in the present. Learning to let go of things is something that will contribute greatly to your happiness and success in life. Famous people born today: Diane Kruger, Brian Austin Green, Iris Murdoch, Linda Rondstadt, Brigitte Nielsen, Forest Whitaker, Rembrandt, Scott Foley, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Taylor Kinney, Terry O’Quinn."

https://cafeastrology.com/birthday/july15-2019.html

#thegenesisvibe

